2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Who Are the Top Contenders To Win and Why?

Who will win the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize?
(Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)
The World Health Organization (WHO), Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Black Lives Matter Movement, NATO, and Reporters Without Borders are among the 329 candidates nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.
Slightly more than last year, which had 317 nominees, this year has seen the third highest number of candidates nominated for unarguably the world's most prestigious prize.
As we inch closer to finding out the winner for the coveted award, let's look at the top contenders among the long list of nominees and understand the nomination process itself.
Who are eligible to nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize?
As per the will of Alfred Nobel, the Nobel Peace Prize was to be awarded to the person "who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."
Following are among the eligible nominators:
Professors, professors emeriti, and associate professors of political and social science, history, law, philosophy, theology
Members of national assemblies and government
Current heads of states
Members of International Court of Justice
Previous Nobel Peace Prize winners
Current and former members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee
Former advisers to the Norwegian Nobel Committee
Members of the Institute of International Law headquartered at Geneva, Switzerland
Directors of foreign policy institutes
Who can be nominated?
Any individual or organisation can be nominated by the eligible nominators. However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee acknowledges that being nominated does not imply any honour or affiliation with the Nobel Peace Prize or its affiliated institutions.
Is there a public list of nominees?
There is no list of nominees. The disclosure of the information about the nominations – publicly and privately – is restricted under the statutes of the Nobel Foundation.
Information about the committee's nomination database is not made public until 50 years.
However, those nominating can choose to make it public in order to bring publicity for the nominee.
What does the selection process look like?
September: The Nobel committee prepares to receive nominations
February-March: Deadline for submissions; shortlist
March-August: Adviser review
October: After a majority review, Nobel Prize laureate is chosen
December: Nobel Prize award ceremony
Who was the Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2020?
The UN World Food Programme won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.
Who are the most popular 2021 nominees?
World Health Organization for its critical role during the coronavirus pandemic
Black Lives Matter movement for calling systemic changes around the world and for forcing nations to address racism in their own societies
Alexei Navalny for being the fiercest voice of human rights and democracy in Russia
US voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for boosting voter turnout
Greta Thunberg for her constant efforts in curbing climate change
Joe Biden for inheriting a country reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic
Jacinda Ardern for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic
The winner will be announced on Friday, 8 October.
(With inputs from the official website of The Nobel Prize.)
