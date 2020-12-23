50 in Church, 10 in Choir: What’s Maharashtra’s SOP For Christmas?

Just days after Maharashtra announced restrictions to stop the spread of novel coronavirus amid fear over the new variant found in the United Kingdom, the state has issued guidelines for Christmas celebrations in the state.
Ahead of 25 December, here's what you need to know about celebrating Christmas in Maharashtra.
How many people are allowed in a church?
As per the guidelines, the mass organised by local churches should not exceed 50 people at a time.
Who is allowed to attend?
What are the specific physical distancing norms to be followed?
What are the other restrictions?
There will be no procession, carried out in connection with Christmas celebrations.
Does night curfew mean that 31 December curfew cannot be at midnight?
Yes, the state government has asked for the prayers to be conducted before 7:30 pm and not at midnight, in light of the night curfew.
How long will the night curfew last in Maharashtra?
Maharashtra has announced a seven-hour night curfew across the state from 22 December to 5 January.
