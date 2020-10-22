FAQ: What is IIT’s ‘COVIRAP’ Diagnostic Test? How Does It Work?

The test, being dubbed a 'game-changer', will bring high-end molecular diagnostics from the lab to the field.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday, 21 October, certified IIT-Kharagpur’s new COVID-19 diagnostic test ‘COVIRAP’. The test, which is being dubbed a ‘game-changer’, will bring high-end molecular diagnostics from the lab to the field. What does this mean? How does the test work? Here’s all you need to know.

What is ‘COVIRAP’?

Described as a ‘game-changing magic box’, the COVIRAP machine aims to provide molecular diagnostic tests that can be carried from lab to field with ease. According to Professor V K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur, this testing method is highly reliable, accurate and cost-effective at Rs 500 per test.

“This is indeed one of the greatest contributions in the history of medical science, particularly in the area of virology, and is well set to replace PCR-based tests to a large extent.” Professor V K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur

How does the test work?

Virologist Dr Mamta Chawla Sarkar oversaw the patient trials on behalf of ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) and explained that, “A detailed scrutiny of the testing results has clearly shown that this assay holds the capability of detecting extremely low levels of viral loads that any other method based on similar principles of testing, even those from the most celebrated research groups across the world, could not come up with so far.”

What exactly does this mean?

Essentially, the infection can be detected at an early stage through the low viral load testing capabilities, and therefore, can help contain the spread, Dr Sarkar adds.

“In practice, this means that very early stages of infection can be detected, thereby isolating the patient and arresting the uncontrolled spread of infection in the community via asymptomatic patients.” Dr Mamta Chawla Sarkar

In fact, the test results are comparable to the current favourite RT-PCR tests. COVIRAP has a high level of specificity and sensitivity. It is also user-friendly and can be adapted for mass-testing with the number of tests per a one-hour batch can be increased depending on use.

Can COVIRAP test for other infections as well?

Professor Suman Chakraborty, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Kharagpur, told TimesNow that COVIRAP is a “flexible and generic machine.”

“This means that other than COVID-19 testing, many other tests, falling under the category of ‘isothermal nucleic acid-based tests’ (INAT), can be performed in the same machine. In other words, influenza, malaria, dengue, Japanese encephalitis, tuberculosis and many other infectious, as well as vector-borne diseases, can be tested using the same machine.” Professor Suman Chakraborty

This means that the test has widespread uses, and aims to maintain strict diagnostic standards at a low-cost.

(This article was first published on FIT and has been republished.)