FAQ: With Elections Here, How to Add Your Name to Electoral Roll?

What’s the most powerful tool in a democracy? It its the right to vote.
But, have you avoided voting because you don’t have a Voter ID? Or because your name is not on the electoral roll?
Here’s how to add your name to the electoral roll.
What are the basic requirements to register yourself on the electoral roll?
You need to be:
You do not have to:
How should you go about the registration?
You can fill Form 6 available for free at www.nvsp.in or at your local booth office.
What details are needed to fill the form?
I live in a rented accommodation. What address proof can I provide?
You can provide utility bills like mobile, WiFi, etc, as address proof if you are living away from your permanent address.
What happens after I submit all documents?
On verification of details, your name will be added to the electoral roll.
Do I need to carry any documents on polling day?
Yes, on the day of polling, you can take either
What happens if I shift homes and my constituency changes?
Then, you will have to repeat the entire process all over again.
Published: undefined