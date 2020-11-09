Complained to Delhi Cops? You Can Track Status Online – Here’s How

The Delhi Police on Monday, 9 November, will launch their ambitious Integrated Complaint Management System (ICMS), which will help citizens not only make their complaints online but also check the status of the same. What exactly is the ICMS? How can you make a complaint using the system? Here's what we know.

What is the objective of ICMS?

The Delhi Police are launching ICMS for speedy processing of complaints and ensuring flow of information to the complainant, reported The Times of India.

Can I file complaint online?

Yes you can file a complaint online. You need to visit www.delhipolice.nic.in

Click on the 'Services' tab

Choose option'Complaints'

File your complaint

But this has been there for a while. What’s new about ICMS?

With the ICMS, the person can track not only the complaint filed online but also those sent by post or submitted as hard copies. Once you file the complaint online, an inquiry officer from the concerned police office until will be assigned, and you will be informed of the same. According to reports, the complaint will be forwarded to the concerned officer and the status will be updated at each level.

Can I get in touch with the inquiry officer?

Yes, the complainant can call up the inquiry officer, discuss the case and seek status report.

Will I know where my complaint file is?

Yes, the ICMS allows you to see the movement of your file from one department to others.

Wait, how to I access ICMS?

You can access it from the Delhi Police website.

When do I know the complaint is closed?

You can click on 'Close' tab after you have been given resolution. One can also rate the services provided by the Delhi Police.

But what if the cops dispose my complaint?

In this case, the inquiry officer and the portal will inform you of the same. Feedback of the satisfaction level will also be sought.