What’s Allowed as Tamil Nadu Goes into Total Lockdown for 2 Weeks?

Grocery shops, vegetable shops, meat shops and ration shops are permitted till 12 noon, but they are not allowed to use air conditioners.

Fertiliser and fodder shops are also open.

E-commerce delivery is allowed only for food, groceries and meat.



No public allowed at places of worship

Petrol bunks to be open

Restaurants can only function as take-aways from 6-9am, 12-3pm, 6-9pm and Swiggy and Zomato deliveries are allowed only then

Tea shops are allowed to remain open till 12 noon.