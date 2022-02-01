FAQ: What Are e-Passports? How Will the Chip-Based Document Work?

An e-passport will look like a regular passport, but will have an electronic chip in the jacket of the passport, similar to what you may see in your driving licence or debit card.

A traditional paper passport contains all your personal information, like your full name, date of birth, address, parents' names, and place of birth. In an e-passport, this information is expected to be stored in the microchip.

At present, the passport you have is a machine readable one, with a machine reading the code at the bottom half of the page. With an e-passport, the immigration officer will only be required to scan the chip to gain access to your information.

This will ease the immigration process and verify your details quicker, thereby reducing congestion at immigration lines and circulation of fake passports.