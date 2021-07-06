Delta Variant: Which Countries Have Imposed Fresh Curbs Due to COVID Surge?

States across India are gearing up to unlock as active COVID-19 cases continue to decline and recoveries are more than the fresh cases. However, some countries – from Australia to Bangladesh – are reporting a rapid spread of fresh coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant.

While some have imposed fresh restrictions, others like the United Kingdom are planning to go ahead with the reopening.

Which countries have decided to impose a lockdown? What are the travel restrictions? Here’s what we know.