FAQ: What Is Normalisation and Will It Even The Ground For All CUET Candidates?

Several students are worried about the disparity in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) -- which began today -- as some have shorter time to prepare than others. The National Testing Agency (NTA) Chairperson Vineet Joshi, however, told The Indian Express in an interview that scores will be based on a "normalisation process and hence students writing the exam sooner will not be at a disadvantage."

Students found out their exam dates on 11 July when the exam city intimation slips were released. Those who have their exam in the first phase -- from today to 4 August -- felt they only had a few days left to prepare for it. Many worry that they won't be able to compete with those who will be appearing for the exam in the second phase -- 4 August to 20 August.