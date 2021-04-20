Assam Government Issues New Guidelines Amid COVID Surge

In order to contain the fast spread of the infection in the state, the Assam government on Tuesday, 20 April, released an order stating several new restrictions as an emergency measure. The directives issued will be imposed with immediate effect and remain in force till 30 April.

Any person not wearing a face mask and/or spitting in a public place shall be fined Rs 1,000 by the district-wise task force. The deputy commissioners will enforce the given restrictions in those districts where the number of active COVID-19 cases is 100 or more.

Here’s everything you need to know: