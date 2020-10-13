Akshardham Reopens: What Will Be Different? What Are The Timings?

The temple has reopened after being shut for almost seven months. The Quint The Akshardham Temple in Delhi. | (Photo Courtesy: Akshardham) FAQ The temple has reopened after being shut for almost seven months.

Delhi’s Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple will open on Tuesday, 13 October, after being shut for more than six months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shrine is one of the top tourist spots in the capital, attracting thousands of people from across the country – during the pre-COVID days. How will the temple operate now? What are the SOPs? Here’s what we know.

Who will be allowed?

Only those visitors who are asymptomatic will be allowed. A person will also be allowed entry only if they are wearing face masks.

Is there a restriction on timings?

Yes, a limited number of people will be allowed entry for two hours from 5 pm to 7 pm.

What about the famous musical fountain?

The musical fountain show will be held but the exhibition hall will remain closed. The show will commence at 7:15. Other places inside the temple like the gardens, food court, books and gift centres will remain open to all.

When will the temple allow visitors at other timings?

The temple has not made any announcements yet.

What are the general precautions that need to be taken while visiting any shrine?