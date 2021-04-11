Explained: What is Causing the Sudden Shortage of Remdesivir?  

Aditya Karpe of Pune was getting his coronavirus-infected brother and father treated at Surya Hospital in Shikarpur.

Ten days ago, his father was prescribed the antiviral drug Remdesivir, which Aditya got from the hospital.

But 3 days ago, when his brother needed it, he could no longer buy the medicine at the hospital because they had run out.

The pharmacy nearby, too, turned him away, saying the medicine was out of stock.

Ultimately, Aditya had to buy the medicine by paying double the price.