India Gives Emergency Approval to Eli Lilly’s Drugs To Treat COVID

Speaking about its benefits for patients with COVID-19, Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India, said, “We are pleased that we have another innovative treatment option to offer India's healthcare providers who continue to be at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. Lilly is committed to contributing to the alleviation of the COVID-19 pandemic in India and around the world. We will continue to assess and evaluate how our existing portfolio and ongoing research can benefit patients with COVID-19.”

Earlier in May, Lilly had also received permission for the emergency use of baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir, for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, ECMO).

Since then, Lilly has already made available a donation of more than 6,50,000 tablets of Baricitinib to the Indian government and issued eight voluntary licenses to Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines to accelerate and expand the availability of baricitinib to patients in India.