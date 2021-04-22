EC Announces New Curbs on WB Poll Campaigning Amid COVID Surge
No public meeting allowed with more than 500 people and without proper adherence of COVID norms.
Image of a COVID test used for representational purposes. | (Photo: PTI)
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission has issued new restrictions on campaigning in West Bengal. These restrictions include:
- No public meeting with more than 500 people and without proper adherence of COVID norms.
- No roadshows, padyatra, bike or cycle rally.
- All existing permissions for car/bike/cycle/padyatras withdrawn.
