EAM S Jaishankar Speaks to Blinken on COVID Situation in India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, 30 April, spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the current COVID-19 crisis in India and reviewed the situation of the flow of equipment and medical supplies from the United States.

The telephonic conversation came on a day the United States delivered a large amount of medical supplies to India.

Jaishankar took to Twitter to say, "Reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the US. Highlighted the importance of strengthening oxygen supply, expanding vaccine production and increasing Remdesivir supply. Appreciated the forthcoming response of the US in this regard."

In a subsequent tweet, Blinken said, "Spoke with @DrSJaishankar to share my condolences and reiterate continued U.S. support for COVID-19 relief efforts in India. The U.S. government has stepped up to help our partners, just as the American private sector, NGOs, and citizens have also helped to meet this challenge."