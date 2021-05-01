EAM S Jaishankar Speaks to Blinken on COVID Situation in India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, 30 April, spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the current COVID-19 crisis in India and reviewed the situation of the flow of equipment and medical supplies from the United States.
The telephonic conversation came on a day the United States delivered a large amount of medical supplies to India.
Jaishankar took to Twitter to say, "Reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the US. Highlighted the importance of strengthening oxygen supply, expanding vaccine production and increasing Remdesivir supply. Appreciated the forthcoming response of the US in this regard."
In a subsequent tweet, Blinken said, "Spoke with @DrSJaishankar to share my condolences and reiterate continued U.S. support for COVID-19 relief efforts in India. The U.S. government has stepped up to help our partners, just as the American private sector, NGOs, and citizens have also helped to meet this challenge."
US State department spokesperson Ned Price said that both leaders "reaffirmed the strength of the US-India partnership in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic."
"Expressing his appreciation for Indian assistance in America’s time of need, Blinken reviewed comprehensive ongoing US government efforts in support of the Indian government's COVID-19 response operations," Price said in a statement.
According to news agency ANI, on Friday, the United States delivered its first shipment of medical supplies to India including 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators (200 Size D, 223 Size H), 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits, and 84000 N-95 face masks.
While in the second shipment, which also arrived on Friday, the US delivered 17 H-size (large) oxygen cylinders and 7,00,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, in the biggest-ever single-day spike, India reported 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths on Saturday, 1 May, as per the Union Health Ministry.

