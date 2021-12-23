‘Don’t Let Your Guard Down’: Centre Tells States Amid Rising Cases of Omicron

Over 83 crore Indians have received their first vaccine dose and close to 57 crore people are now fully vaccinated.
The Quint
COVID-19
Published:

India's Omicron case tally surged to 236 on Wednesday, 22 December, with states including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh reporting fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant.

(Photo: The Quint)

With India’s Omicron tally at 236 cases, the Centre during a review of COVID-19 status and preparedness on Thursday, 23 December, told States and Union Territories (UTs) to “observe all precautions” and not let their “guard down".

States were advised to “be vigilant and monitor case positivity, doubling rate, clusters of new cases across districts”, and consider local restrictions ahead of the upcoming festive season.

The Centre has also advised states to impose night curfews and ensure strict regulation of large gatherings. On containment, states have been asked to notify containment zones, buffer zones in case of new COVID-19 clusters.

While over 83 crore people have received their first vaccine dose, close to 57 crore people are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Centre has asked States to ensure 100 percent coverage of left out first and second dose eligible beneficiaries in an accelerated manner and also strengthen door-to-door vaccination campaign in areas where vaccination coverage is below the national average.

Considering the upcoming elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, the Centre has recommended ramping up the COVID-19 vaccination.

(With inputs from ANI.)

