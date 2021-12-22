Delhi Records 125 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Highest in Six Months

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the national capital stands at 14,42,515 with a total of 289 patients in home isolation currently.

A total of 63,313 COVID-19 tests (56,511 RT-PCR and 6,802 Antigen) were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Delhi to 3,21,64,981.

A total of 184 containment zones have also been identified.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, announced that "all District Magistrates and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi," the DDMA order reads.