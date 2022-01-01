Delhi Records 2,716 Fresh COVID Cases, Highest One-Day Spike Since 21 May

Delhi on Saturday, 1 January recorded 2,716 fresh COVID-19 cases, a massive 51 percent jump from Friday's cases, while the positivity rate rose to 3.64 percent, data showed.
(Image: The Quint)
Delhi on Saturday, 1 January, recorded 2,716 fresh COVID-19 cases, a massive 51 percent jump from Friday's cases, while the positivity rate rose to 3.64 percent, data showed.
On Friday and Thursday, 1,796 and 1,313 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.73 percent and 2.44 percent respectively, data had showed.
Active cases in the capital have now risen to 6,360, while one death was recorded on Saturday.
The capital has been seeing a huge spike in COVID cases over the last few days amid a significant spread of Omicron.
Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported 9,170 new cases, 1,445 recoveries, and seven deaths on Saturday, taking active cases to 32,225.
A total of six fresh Omicron cases were reported in the state on Saturday, the health bulletin said, taking Maharashtra's total to 460.
Maharashtra, propelled by Omicron cases, has been seeing a huge spike has brought back talks of lockdown, while several restrictions have already been imposed in the state.
On Friday, Mumbai had recorded 5,428 fresh cases, while on Thursday, the tally was 3,555.
Karnataka on Saturday recorded 1,033 fresh COVID cases, 354 recoveries, and five deaths.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)