Manish Sisodia Tests Negative for COVID, Discharged From Hospital

Manish Sisodia was on Tuesday, 29 September, discharged from Max Hospital Saket, where he had been admitted, after he tested negative for COVID-19, news agency ANI reported, quoting the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister.
Doctors have reportedly advised him to take rest for a week.
On Monday, the Delhi deputy chief minister had told ANI that his health has improved and he could be discharged from hospital soon.
“I am feeling much better now. If everything goes well, I will be free from the hospital in a day or two,” Sisodia told ANI over the phone.
Sisodia, who has been diagnosed with dengue and had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, was administered plasma therapy. This came after he was shifted from the state-run LNJP Hospital to Max after his blood platelet count started falling.
Sisodia had tested positive for the virus on 14 September and was hospitalised on Wednesday after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels.
(With inputs from ANI.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined