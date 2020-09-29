Manish Sisodia Tests Negative for COVID, Discharged From Hospital

Doctors have reportedly advised the Delhi deputy chief minister to take rest for a week.

Manish Sisodia was on Tuesday, 29 September, discharged from Max Hospital Saket, where he had been admitted, after he tested negative for COVID-19, news agency ANI reported, quoting the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Doctors have reportedly advised him to take rest for a week.

On Monday, the Delhi deputy chief minister had told ANI that his health has improved and he could be discharged from hospital soon.

“I am feeling much better now. If everything goes well, I will be free from the hospital in a day or two,” Sisodia told ANI over the phone.