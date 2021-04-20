Delhi CM Kejriwal Goes Into Isolation After Wife Tests COVID +ve

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has quarantined himself after his wife Sunita tested positive for COVID-19, ANI reported on Tuesday, 20 April.

Sunita has isolated herself at home, the report further said.

In June 2020, CM Kejriwal had had a COVID scare after reportedly showing COVID-like symptoms, such as fever and sore throat. All of Kejriwal’s meetings had then been cancelled and he had self-isolated at his residence.

However, the chief minister tested negative for the disease.