Delhi CM Kejriwal Goes Into Isolation After Wife Tests COVID +ve

The Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal has isolated herself at home after testing positive for COVID-19.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has quarantined himself after his wife Sunita tested positive for COVID-19. | (Photo: PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has quarantined himself after his wife Sunita tested positive for COVID-19, ANI reported on Tuesday, 20 April.

Sunita has isolated herself at home, the report further said.

In June 2020, CM Kejriwal had had a COVID scare after reportedly showing COVID-like symptoms, such as fever and sore throat. All of Kejriwal’s meetings had then been cancelled and he had self-isolated at his residence.

However, the chief minister tested negative for the disease.

Delhi on Monday registered 23,686 new COVID-19 cases, 21,500 recoveries, and 240 deaths in 24 hours.

Published: 20 Apr 2021,02:25 PM IST
