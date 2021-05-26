Kejriwal Slams GOI on Vaccine Purchase, Draws ‘Pak Attack’ Analogy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 26 May, said it's the Centre's responsibility to provide vaccines and not the states', as he pointed to the acute shortage of doses in the national capital amid the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

"This is the time to unite and work for both states and the Centre, and not work separately. We need to work as ‘Team India’. It's the Centre's responsibility to provide vaccine, not states. If we delay it more, don't know how many more lives will be lost," he was quoted as saying during his address.