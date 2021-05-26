Kejriwal Slams GOI on Vaccine Purchase, Draws ‘Pak Attack’ Analogy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 26 May, said it's the Centre's responsibility to provide vaccines and not the states', as he pointed to the acute shortage of doses in the national capital amid the devastating second wave of the pandemic.
"This is the time to unite and work for both states and the Centre, and not work separately. We need to work as ‘Team India’. It's the Centre's responsibility to provide vaccine, not states. If we delay it more, don't know how many more lives will be lost," he was quoted as saying during his address.
The Delhi CM also slammed the export of vaccines abroad at the cost of inoculating people in the country, reportedly saying, "Unlike many other countries, India delayed vaccination by six months. The first vaccine was made by Indians in India. We should have been manufacturing and stocking up since then... if we'd done that, we may have prevented some of the deaths in the second wave."
With around two lakh cases being recorded in the country on a daily basis, more and more states are flagging the issue of vaccine shortage. Various states have made attempts to procure vaccines directly by floating tenders, but none have come to fruition so far.
