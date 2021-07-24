Delhi Theatres Can Open at 50% Capacity; Metro at Full Capacity From Monday

Cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes are allowed to open in Delhi with 50 percent seating capacity, while the Delhi Metro can now operate at 100 percent capacity from Monday, 26 July, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order on Saturday, 24 July.

Intra-state bus service has also been allowed with 100 percent seating capacity. However, passengers should board the bus from the rear door and exit from the front door. No passenger is allowed to stand.

The gathering cap at weddings, funerals has been raised from the present 50 people to 100. Spas have been allowed to open but with strict adherence to COVID protocol.