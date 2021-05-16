CoWIN Updated to Reflect 12-16 Week Gap for 2nd Covishield Jab

The CoWIN app being used to book appointments for vaccines has been reconfigured to reflect the new protocol for Bharat Biotech’s Covishield vaccine, the Government of India said on Sunday, 16 May.

The Centre recently changed the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks for Covishield, as against the previous protocol of 8-12 weeks, a decision many see as being taken due to the acute shortage of vaccines across the country.