First COVID-19 Vaccine Likely in Early 2021, Says Harsh Vardhan  

The health ministry said the research to develop a COVID-19 vaccine is being “done expeditiously”.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, 28 September said the first COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available in India in the first quarter of 2021.

The health ministry said the research to develop a COVID-19 vaccine is being “done expeditiously”.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in a media briefing, said that “research to develop a vaccine is being done expeditiously. There are at least three viable such vaccine candidates that are in the phase of clinical trials right now in the country. We’re hopeful that within the 1st quarter of 2021 it will be available,” news agency ANI reported.