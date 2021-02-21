‘Lockdown if COVID Spike Continues’: Maha CM Bans Gatherings

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned that a lockdown will be imposed in the state if people don't follow COVID guidelines strictly. He has also informed that religious celebrations, social gatherings, political rallies and protest will be prohibited in Maharashtra from Monday, 22 February, in view of rising COVID-19 cases.
According to PTI, CM Uddhav Thackeray said:
Meanwhile, NDTV, on Sunday, quoted CM Thackeray as saying that they will have to order a lockdown if cases keep rising for eight to 15 days.
WHAT ELSE DID THE MAHARASHTRA CM SAY?
Further the CM, in a virtual address, appealed to private companies to give emphasis on 'work from home' or 'staggered work timings' to avert overcrowding during peak hours.
Approximately 9 lakh frontline workers in Maharashtra got vaccinated till date. Two more vaccines will be introduced soon, informed CM Uddhav in his virtual address.
FRESH RESTRICTIONS IN OTHER PARTS OF THE STATE
Meanwhile, lockdown and night curfews, amid other restrictions, have been placed in various parts of the state.
The main restrictions (among others) in other parts of Maharashtra are as follows:
BACKGROUND
6,971 new COVID-19 cases and 35 COVID deaths recorded in state on Sunday.
Maharashtra has been reporting over 6,000 COVID-19 cases for the last three days. At least 6,281 people tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Saturday. The number was 6,112 on Friday.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 21 Feb 2021,07:54 PM IST