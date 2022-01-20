Omicron Infection May Not Boost Immunity Levels in Unvaccinated People: Study

According to a new study from the US, if an unvaccinated person is infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it may not generate broad immunity in their body to shield them against other variants.

However, if a vaccinated person is infected with Omicron, it can boost their existing immunity, and provide better protection against another infection, says the study conducted by a team comprising Nobel Laureate Jennifer Doudna, researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, University of California, Berkeley, California Department of Public Health, and COVID-19 testing startup Curative Inc.

The researchers infected mice with the Delta and Omicron variants to test whether their sera (a blood component) could neutralise or fight against the original virus, and the Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron variants of COVID-19, The Indian Express reported.