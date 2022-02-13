COVID: India Logs 44,877 New Cases Amid Continued Dip, Positivity Rate at 3.17%

Consistent with the downward trend of the third wave that has been observed over the past three weeks, India on Sunday, 13 February, reported 44,877 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of active cases stands at 5,37,045 and the daily positivity rate has dropped down to 3.17 percent (as compared to 3.48 percent on the previous day).

Previously, on Saturday, India had reported 50,407 new COVID-19 cases, 804 deaths, and 1,36,962 recoveries.