COVID Med Hoax: Thousands Gather in Andhra to Get Ayurveda ‘Cure’

In Krishnapatnam village of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh thousands have been gathering during the past week to have an Ayurveda ‘medicine’ prepared by Borigi Anandaiah.
Anandaiah has been advertising the ‘medicine’ as a ‘COVID-19 cure’. The ‘medicine’ is given out free of cost.
However, the district collector of Nellore in a report submitted before the AP government has explained that the ‘medicine’ is made from “substandard” ingredients.
The ‘medicine’ could be harmful for the eyes in the long run, the report from the collector’s office notes. The ‘medicine’ is administered as eye drops.
Among those who have been gathering for the ‘medicine’ at Krishnapatnam are COVID-19 patients. Some critically ill COVID-19 patients were also seen at the spot.
People from across Andhra Pradesh and its neighbouring states, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra too have been reaching the venue.
The ruling YSR Congress Party leaders have not completely denied the efficacy of the ‘medicine’. In fact, speaking at the distribution venue, YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that there are those who have found the ‘medicine’ beneficial.
“If there are adverse effects, the government will take responsibility,” he said the previous week.
Meanwhile, Anandaiah said that he learnt of the ‘medicine’ from his forefathers and from two spiritual gurus. He has been administering Ayurveda medicines for heart and kidney ailments too, he vouched.
While the collector’s report was set aside, now the ‘medicine’ will further be studied by scientific means, the government authorities have declared.
Published: 25 May 2021,06:20 PM IST