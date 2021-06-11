How COVID Death of a Chennai Lioness Exposes Animal Vulnerability

On 3 June, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, witnessed India’s first wild animal death due to coronavirus. Neela, a nine-year-old Asiatic lioness of the zoo succumbed to the virus. So far, ten other lions of the zoo which is affiliated to Central Zoo Authority, have tested positive for COVID.

Spread across 602 hectares, the well-known zoo, that has over 2,300 inmates, including mammals, birds and reptiles belonging to 180 odd species, has turned into a animal COVID cluster.

In India, as there were only two other instances of animals getting infected by the virus – at zoos in Hyderabad and Jaipur – not much scientific evidence is available to help out, veterinarians say.