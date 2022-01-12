50 % Indians Have Someone in their Social Network Testing COVID Positive: Survey

A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles has found that in the last 30 days, one in two Indians have had someone, in their close social network, testing positive for COVID-19. Image used for representative purposes.
A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles has found that in the last 30 days, one in two Indians have had someone, in their close social network, testing positive for COVID-19.
In other words, 50 percent citizens of the country currently have one or more people among their family members, friends or colleagues, who have tested COVID-19 positive in the last one month, reported Times of India.
Over 30,000 responses were received for the survey from people living across 371 districts of India. While 66 percent of the respondents were men, 34 per cent were women.
15 percent of the respondents said they have one or more people in their close network who have not got themselves tested despite having COVID-19 symptoms and have gone into home quarantine or self treatment.
Another survey conducted by the organisation says that 41 percent of citizens in the country want a ban on all political rallies to prevent COVID-19 spread.
More than 11,000 citizens from 309 districts of India, responded for this survey. As many as 4,172 responses were received from citizens belonging to the five poll bound states.
The Election Commission of India had on Saturday, 8 January, announced the schedule of assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur - of the country. On the same day, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra had said that all political rallies will be prohibited till 15 January.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday, 12 January, reported 1,94,720 new cases, 60,405 recoveries, and 442 deaths. The total active case tally has reached 9,55,319, while the daily positivity rate has risen to 11.05 percent on Wednesday. While Delhi reported 21,259 cases, Mumbai recorded 11,647 cases on Tuesday. The country has so far reported 4,868 cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
(With inputs from Times of India)
