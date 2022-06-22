India Reports 12,249 Fresh COVID Cases, 13 Deaths; Active Cases up by Over 2,300

India has reported 2,300 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. (The image is representative)
(Photo: iStock)
India reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths, while the active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, 22 June.
The latest updates pushed the country's overall COVID numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the data released at 8 am showed.
The country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 percent as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,27,25,055.
The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020. It surpassed the grim milestone of four crore cases on 25 January this year.
The 13 new fatalities include eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
