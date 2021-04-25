No Walk-In Vaccination, App Registration for Phase 3 From 28 April

In a letter dated Friday, 23 April, the Centre wrote to all states and union territories issuing guidelines for the vaccination drive slated to begin on 1 May and clarified that vaccination for the people in the age group 18-44 years will be allowed only via registrations on the CoWIN or Aarogya Setu portals initially and that no walk-in vaccination facilities will be allowed for now.

Asking states and union territories to make sure that the vaccination drive takes place “seamlessly and conveniently,” the Centre on Sunday also said that it will continue to be mandatory for all COVID vaccination centres (CVC) to register on the CoWIN portal.

As per the guidelines: