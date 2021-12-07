COVID-19 in India: 85% of All Eligible Adults Vaccinated, Says Health Min

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, 6 December, stated that 85 percent of India's eligible adult population had been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Over 50 percent of India's eligible adult population has been fully vaccinated with both shots, the Union minister added.
Meanwhile, amid concerns surrounding the Omicron variant, as per data on Tuesday morning, India reported its lowest single-day rise in cases in 558 days with 6,822 new infections on Monday.
Two more cases of Omicron variant were reported in Mumbai on the evening of Sunday, 6 December, taking Maharashtra's tally to 10.
India's tally of Omicron currently stands at 23.
Nine people tested positive for Omicron in Rajasthan on Sunday.
Seven new cases of Omicron were reported from Maharashtra.
Delhi reported its first case in a 37-year-old man who had returned from Tanzania.
India's first two cases were reported from Karnataka.
A 46-year-old man, who was one of the two earliest cases of the Omicron variant in the country, was still positive for the virus, a senior official said on Tuesday, 7 December.
His last test was conducted seven days ago. As per the official, the 46-year-old doctor will be kept under observation for another seven days and be discharged only after a negative RT-PCR test.
As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, India recorded 6,822 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest in 558 days, and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active caseload presently stands at 95,014, the lowest in 554 days.