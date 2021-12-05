Delhi Detects its First Omicron Case; Takes India's Tally to 5

Delhi has detected its first patient positive with the new COVID variant-- Omicron. The case was detected in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) where a man who had arrived in Delhi from Tanzania was admitted.

The case in Delhi has taken India's tally of Omircron positive cases to five. The first two cases of Omicron were detected in Bengaluru, with one of the individuals flying out of India after recovering. And one Omicron case each was found in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The case detected in Maharashtra was a man who returned to Mumbai from South Africa on Saturday, 4 December, was found COVID-19 positive. According to The Indian Express, the man had not taken any COVID-19 vaccine and had been moved to an isolation centre.

Meanwhile, amid concerns about the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Saturday, asked the CEO, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), to send a single line list of international travellers arriving in Mumbai in the preceding 24 hours to the disaster management unit.