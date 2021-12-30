India Reports 13,154 New COVID-19 Cases, Omicron Infections Rise to 961

The Delhi Traffic Police informed of its COVID-19 protocols for New Year's eve around Connaught Place in the national capital.

"Strict compliance of the latest orders of Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be implemented and following restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles," JCP (traffic) Vivek Kishore said, Indian Express reported.

He added,"No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Roundabout Mandi House, Roundabout Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover among other such roads."

Vehicles will require valid pre-reserved booking receipts from hotels and restauranuts to go through the checkpoints.