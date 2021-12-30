India Reports 13,154 New COVID-19 Cases, Omicron Infections Rise to 961

India recorded 13,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, 30 December, taking the country's active caseload to 82,402, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) indicated.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
The total vaccine doses administered as of Thursday were 143.83 crore.
In view of the steep rise in the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai said that Section 144 has been imposed in the city starting from 30 December until 7 January 2022.
The Delhi Traffic Police informed of its COVID-19 protocols for New Year's eve around Connaught Place in the national capital.
"Strict compliance of the latest orders of Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be implemented and following restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles," JCP (traffic) Vivek Kishore said, Indian Express reported.
He added,"No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Roundabout Mandi House, Roundabout Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover among other such roads."
Vehicles will require valid pre-reserved booking receipts from hotels and restauranuts to go through the checkpoints.
Dr Suresh Kumar from LNJP-MD in Delhi has said that a total of 70 Omicron patients have been admitted to LNJP till 30 December, out of which 50 patients have been discharged.
"Most of the patients are asymptomatic; only 4 out of the 70 patients had a mild fever, throat infection, weakness, loose motion," Kumar added, ANI reported.
In Delhi Police's first case of Omicron, a senior police officer, who had gone to London to extradite an alleged international drug supplier, tested positive for the variant, NDTV reported.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that people with no travel history have been found infected with Omicron. "It means it's gradually spreading in community," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Meanwhile, he said that out of the 200 COVID cases in Delhi hospitals, 102 people belonged to the city, whereas 98 were from outside.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that 46% of the total COVID19 cases in Delhi are of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as per the latest genome sequencing report.
"UP has three Omicron patients till now, 2 in Ghaziabad, 1 in Raebareli. Out of 115 genome sequencing samples, 112 were of Delta variant. But, we need to be careful and stay alert. Delhi NCR areas have already started witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases," UP ACS Health Amit Mohan Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI.
Uttar Pradesh ACS Health Amit Mohan Prasad announced that the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 will be extended for a period three months, till March 31, 2022, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Delhi and Maharashtra, topping the number of Omicron cases in the country, recorded 263 and 252 cases of Omicron, respectively.
