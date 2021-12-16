Four More Omicron Cases Detected in Delhi, National Tally at 77

COVID-19 Omicron variant. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
Four more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were detected in Delhi, taking the tally to 10. Out of the 10, one patient has been discharged, while nine are still admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI that none of them is a severe case.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has the largest Omicron tally, after it recorded four more cases of the new variant on Wednesday, taking its toll to 32.
Both, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu had reported their first Omicron cases on Wednesday.
In Tamil Nadu, a 47-year-old man who had arrived from Nigeria had tested positive for the Omicron variant.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron cases will soon exceed Delta and become the dominant variant globally, while the authorities continue to determine exactly how contagious the variant is and how effective existing vaccines are against it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)