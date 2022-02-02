Night Curfew Lifted in Mumbai: Theatres & Restaurants To Operate at 50% Capacity

As per an order issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, restaurants, theatres can now operate again at 50 percent capacity.
(Photo: Sandeep Mahankal/IANS)
With a steady decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Tuesday, 1 February, decided to lift the night curfew in the city and ease restrictions on restaurants and theatres.
It added, "Beaches, gardens, parks to remain open as per normal timing before, while amusement and theme parks to remain operational with 50 percent of operational capacity.”
Further, local tourist spots and "weekly bazaars" will remain open as per their normal timings.
As per the revised guidelines, which will be in force till 28 February, the municipal body added that “only 25 percent audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing. This capacity is to be taken as capacity of fixed chairs or seating arrangement. Standing and movable crowd must be avoided,” news agency ANI reported.
The city recorded 803 new cases of COVID-19 and seven related deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 14,372 new COVID cases along with 94 deaths on Tuesday.