COVID Masks Not Recommended For Kids Below 5: Revised Health Ministry Advisory

Wearing of masks is not recommended for children aged 5 years or below, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its revised COVID-19 guidelines on Thursday, 20 January.
(Photo: PTI)
Wearing of masks is not recommended for children aged 5 years or below, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its revised COVID-19 guidelines on Thursday, 20 January.
The previously-stipulated guidelines for management of COVID-19 in children and adolescents were reviewed by a group of experts in view of the current surge of coronavirus due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.
The revised advisory states:
"Use of antivirals or monoclonal antibodies is not recommended for children less than 18 years of age, irrespective of the severity of infection," the Health Ministry guidelines released on Thursday state.
According to the revised advisory for coronavirus infection in children, antimicrobials are not recommended for therapy or prophylaxis in mild or asymptomatic cases.
In case of septic shock, empirical antimicrobials, according to body weight, are frequently added to cover all likely pathogens based on clinical judgement, patient host factors, local epidemiology and antimicrobial policy of the hospital.
"Steroids are not indicated and are harmful in asymptomatic and mild cases of COVID-19. Indicated only in hospitalized severe and critically ill COVID-19 cases under strict supervision. Steroids should be used at the right time, in right dose and for the right duration," the Health Ministry has said.
Anticoagulants are not indicated routinely and all hospitalized children should be evaluated for risk of developing thrombosis and monitored for development of thrombosis, as per the guidelines.
For diagnosing Multi System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), caution should be exercised while interpreting an isolated increase in COVID antibodies, the ministry has warned.
Children with asymptomatic infection or mild disease should receive routine childcare, appropriate vaccination (if eligible), nutrition counselling, and psychological support on follow up, the Health Ministry has said.
Children who develop any organ specific dysfunction during hospital stay or subsequently should receive appropriate care, as per the guidelines.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)