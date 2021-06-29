37,566 New COVID Cases, Less Than 40k for First Time in 102 Days

India on Tuesday, 29 June, reported 37,566 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,03,16,897. The death toll increased by 907 to 3,97,637.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,52,659 active cases across the country, while 2,93,66,601 patients have been discharged so far, with 56,994 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.