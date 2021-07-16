COVID-19: PM Modi to Chair Virtual Meet with CMs of 6 States Today

Catch all the latest updates on the COVID pandemic here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually meet with chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra on Friday, 16 July. These states have shown a rise on COVID infections.
India on Thursday, 15 July, reported 41,806 new coronavirus cases. The death toll increased by 581, taking the total deaths in the country to 4,11,989.
According to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday, there were currently 4,32,041 active cases across the country, while 3,01,43,850 patients had been discharged.
Delhi on Thursday reported 72 new COVID cases, with a positivity rate of 0.1 percent, and one death.
West Bengal has extended the COVID-19-related restrictions till 30 July, with several relaxations in effect.
Intern doctors from Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital went on strike on Thursday over pending COVID-19 allowances amid the second COVID wave.
The Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday, 15 July, indicated that the imminent third wave of COVID-19 is likely to gain traction in the country towards the end of August.
Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases at ICMR, said that the third wave, however, is likely to be less intense than the second wave, NDTV reported.
