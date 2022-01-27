In Slight Rise, India Logs 2.86 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases & 573 Deaths

As India continues to grapple with an Omicron outbreak, the country reported 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths on Thursday, 27 January.

While the number of active cases stands at 22,02,472, the daily positivity rate has risen to 19.59 percent.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 7,498 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while Mumbai saw 1,848 new infections.

A Delhi Disaster Management Meeting (DDMA) meeting scheduled for Thursday will decide on the reopening of schools and easing of other COVID-19 measures in the national capital.