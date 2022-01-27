In Slight Rise, India Logs 2.86 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases & 573 Deaths

As India grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi reported 7,498 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 27 January, while Mumbai saw 1,848 new infections.
As India continues to grapple with an Omicron outbreak, the country reported 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths on Thursday, 27 January.
While the number of active cases stands at 22,02,472, the daily positivity rate has risen to 19.59 percent.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 7,498 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while Mumbai saw 1,848 new infections.
A Delhi Disaster Management Meeting (DDMA) meeting scheduled for Thursday will decide on the reopening of schools and easing of other COVID-19 measures in the national capital.
India on Wednesday reported 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases and 665 deaths, taking the positivity rate to 16.16 percent
Kerala reported 49,771 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Karnataka saw 48,905 new infections
The UK has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, including the wearing of masks in indoor places, effective from Thursday
England on Thursday lifted coronavirus restrictions imposed to tackle the Omicron variant.
Face masks will no longer be required for entry into enclosed spaces and, vaccine documentation will not need to be presented for visiting public places such as nightclubs, football grounds, and large-scale events.
