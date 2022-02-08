COVID-19: India Reports 67,597 New Cases; Daily Positivity Rate at 5.02%

As the Omicron-led third wave in India continues to slow down, India reported 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, 1,80,456 recoveries, and 1,188 deaths on Tuesday, 8 February.
(Photo: The Quint)
As the Omicron-led third wave in India continues to slow down, the country reported 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, 1,80,456 recoveries, and 1,188 deaths on Tuesday, 8 February.
Active cases currently stand at 9,94,891, while the daily positivity rate has come down to 5.02 percent.
Meanwhile, schools were reopened on Monday, for students of Classes 9-12 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar.
Delhi reported 1,151 new cases, 15 fatalities, and 2,120 recoveries on Monday
At 356, Mumbai on Monday saw the lowest COVID-19 cases since 21 December
As per a Supreme Court order citing the decline in infections, the court will resume physical hearings on Wednesdays and Thursdays from next week
There is no information available regarding the number of dead bodies that were dumped in the river Ganga during the peak of the deadly second COVID wave, the government said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 7 February.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)