COVID-19: India Reports 67,597 New Cases; Daily Positivity Rate at 5.02%

As the Omicron-led third wave in India continues to slow down, the country reported 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, 1,80,456 recoveries, and 1,188 deaths on Tuesday, 8 February.

Active cases currently stand at 9,94,891, while the daily positivity rate has come down to 5.02 percent.

Meanwhile, schools were reopened on Monday, for students of Classes 9-12 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar.