As COVID-19 Cases Dip, Schools Reopen in Delhi & 4 Other States Today

As the Omicron-led third wave in India exhibits a downward trend, schools have reopened on Monday, 7 February, for students of Classes 9-12 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar.

Meanwhile, India saw a dip in the number of new coronavirus cases recorded on Sunday. A total of 1,07,474 fresh infections and 865 deaths were reported due to the viral disease.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 7.42 percent.