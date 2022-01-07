'India Completes 150 Cr Vaccinations, 90% Population Has Got 1st Dose': PM Modi

As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Friday, 7 January recorded 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus cases. Image used for representative purposes.
(Image: The Quint)
As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Friday, 7 January recorded 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus cases, significantly higher than the 90,928 cases on Thursday, 6 January.
302 deaths due to the viral disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
Further, India has confirmed 3,007 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union territories so far.
The active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,71,363, while the positivity rate is 7.74 percent
Delhi recorded 15,097 cases on Thursday, while Maharashtra reported 36, 265 cases
Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot tested COVID-positive with mild symptoms on Thursday. Previously, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had tested positive for coronavirus.
Several states have announced COVID curbs in light of the rise in cases
Health workers exposed to COVID-positive patients will need to continue working and must keep an eye out for any symptoms of the viral disease, Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital has told its staff, as per an NDTV report.
The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed the West Bengal government to hold this year's Gangasagar Mela amid a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.
It has ordered the constitution of a three-member committee that will ensure that COVID-19 protocol is followed during the event.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday sent a notice to the relevant authorities, noting that the COVID-19 curbs for shops, malls, and weekly market was not being properly followed.
"Shops are open without following odd-even the system. Further, it is also being observed that more than one weekly market per day per zone are functioning," the DDMA has noted.
"All District Magistrates, Municipal Corporations, shall carry out the exercise of numbering of all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours and shall ensure that shops or establishments are open strictly as per odd-even system," the government stated in the notice.
"India has reached the historic milestone of administering 150 crore vaccine today," Prime Minister Modi said on Friday.
"Over 90 percent of India's eligible population has at least got one dose of the vaccine. In just 5 days, over 1.5 crore children aged between 15-17 have been received their first dose," he said.
The statements were made as the PM inaugurated the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata.
AIIMS, Delhi has ordered the halting of routine admissions, non-essential procedures, and surgeries, as COVID cases continue to rise.
OPD services in the hospital will continue to function with restricted registrations limited to only prior-appointment patients.
"Delhi is expected to add nearly 17,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of around 17 percent," Health Minister Satyendar Jain was quoted as saying by PTI.
"Any patient who is in home isolation can be discharged 7 days after coming to the positive if he does not have any symptoms continuously for 3 days. There is no need to re-test the patient," Jain said, ANI reported.
In view of surge in COVID cases in Delhi-NCR, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a meeting on Thursday to review preparedness in Delhi-NCR, which includes nine bordering districts in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday.
Bhalla stressed on ramping up of testing in all the districts of Delhi-NCR, where testing appears to be less, as per the MHA.
"He also stressed that the health infrastructure in all the Districts of Delhi-NCR should be immediately strengthened to deal with any enhanced requirement. Further, it should be ensured that oxygen supply equipment is fully functional and buffer stocks of essential drugs are maintained," an official press release stated.
"A total of 338 resident doctors from various hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days," President of Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) Dr Avinash Dahiphale was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
India on Friday, 7 January, recorded 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus cases and 302 deaths due to the viral disease.
The active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 3,71,363, while the positivity rate is 7.74 percent.
India has confirmed 3,007 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union territories so far.
While Maharashtra tops the chart with 876 cases, Delhi has detected 465 cases of Omicron so far.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)