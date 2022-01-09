COVID-19: India Records 1.59 Lakh New Cases, Red Alert Issued in Supreme Court

As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Sunday, 9 January, recorded 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, 40,863 recoveries, and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued in the Supreme Court, after two more judges tested positive for the virus on Saturday, taking the positivity rate to 12 percent in the apex court.

Further, India has confirmed 3,623 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union Territories so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,409.