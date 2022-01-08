India Logs 1.41 L Fresh COVID Cases, Delhi Likely To See 20k New Infections

As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Saturday, 8 January, recorded 1,41,986 fresh coronavirus cases, 21 percent higher than the 1,17,100 cases on Friday.
As many as 285 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Further, India has confirmed 3,071 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union Territories so far.
While Maharashtra tops the chart with 876 Omicron cases, Delhi has recorded 513 cases of the variant so far
The active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 4,72,169 while the positivity rate is 9.28 percent percent
India on Friday had crossed the 1 lakh single-day rise mark, merely 36 days after the first cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant were detected in the country on 2 December
India on Friday reached the landmark of administering 150 crore vaccines
"Delhi will report around 20,000 fresh cases today, positivity rate to rise by 1-2 percent," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was quoted as saying by ANI on Saturday.
Currently, only 10 percent of hospital beds are occupied in the city, he said.
"Great Going, my Young Friends. Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced in a tweet.
Odisha reported 3,679 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the biggest single-day spike in over 6 months.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday reviewed the preparedness status of oxygen infrastructure, including PSA plants, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders, and ventilators, in the country.
The Centre also said states and Union territories must ensure all oxygen equipment till the field level at all health facilities is tested and kept in a functional state to meet any emergent situation.
The Centre on Friday, 7 January, revised existing guidelines for international arrivals in India, making it mandatory for passengers to home quarantine. The new rules will come into effect from Tuesday, 11 January.
After the one week quarantine, it is mandatory to take an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.
Raising concern over unapproved vaccines being administered to children, Bharat Biotech on Friday issued a statement urging healthcare workers to be vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is being administered to those aged 15-18 years.
“We have received several reports of other COVID-19 vaccines being administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group. We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group,” it added," the drugmaker said in a statement.
