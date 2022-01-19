COVID-19: India Reports 2.82 Lakh New Cases, 441 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 15%

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,82,970 new infections (44,889 more than the previous day), 441 deaths, and 1,88,157 recoveries on Wednesday, 19 January.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 18,31,000, while the daily positivity rate is at 15.13 percent.
Meanwhile, a total of 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.
Delhi reported a dip in daily cases with 11,684 new infections and 38 deaths on Tuesday.
Mumbai, on the other hand, detected 193 more COVID cases than the previous day, reporting 6,149 infections.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police have, so far, collected fines from 43,46,596 people in Mumbai for not wearing a face mask, which amounts to a whopping of Rs 86,42,49,771.
According to ANI, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday, "The number of daily new COVID-19 cases is decreasing and the overall situation is under control."
He added, "Hospitalisations are less in number. We are using our full potential to increase testing and vaccination coverage."
The Supreme Court has summoned the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar for the non-payment of ex gratia to the kin of the victims of COVID-19 despite the previous orders of the court.
The apex court has asked them to be present before it for a virtual hearing at 2 pm on Wednesday.
The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, "More than 158.46 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states/UTs; over 12.84 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs to be administered."
Mizoram reported 1,312 new COVID cases and one death on Wednesday. Active cases currently stand at 9,012.
Another 21 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune city on Tuesday. The number of infected police personnel in the city has risen to 504, the Pune Police said.
Mumbai Police said that 28 of its personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the force to 1,273.
The Tripura Cabinet has decided to impose a night curfew from 8 pm instead of 9 pm, starting 21 January.
Multiplexes, shopping malls, amusement parks, picnic spots, exhibitions, and fairs shall remain closed until further orders, state Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, according to news agency ANI.
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome have pledged US$300 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) for COVID-19 pandemic response and to accelerate epidemic preparedness.
The foundations have also called on world leaders to support the CEPI to help end the COVID-19 crisis, prepare for future pandemics, and further address epidemic threats.
