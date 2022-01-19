COVID-19: India Reports 2.82 Lakh New Cases, 441 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 15%

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,82,970 new infections (44,889 more than the previous day), 441 deaths, and 1,88,157 recoveries on Wednesday, 19 January.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 18,31,000, while the daily positivity rate is at 15.13 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.