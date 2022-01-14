COVID-19: India Reports 2.64 Lakh New Cases and 315 Deaths

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, India reported 2,64,202 new COVID cases (6.7 percent higher than Thursday), 315 deaths, and 1,09,345 recoveries on Friday, 14 January.
The country also recorded 315 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,85,350.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 13 January, had chaired a meeting on COVID-19 with the chief ministers of all the states via video conference and had emphasised local containment, extensive vaccination, and pro-active steps in order to arrest the spread of the virus.
Delhi, on Thursday, had reported 28,867 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths. This was the national capital's highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases to date.
The total active case tally has reached 12,72,073, while the daily positivity rate has risen to 14.78 percent.
The country has confirmed 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant so far.
3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as per Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.
On Friday, the national capital is expected to record less than 25,000 cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI.
Delhi had reported 28,867 COVID cases on Thursday.
Jain added that 75 percent of the COVID patients who died in the recent past were unvaccinated. Further, he said, "More than 13,000 beds (88 percent) are available".
Over 5 lakh people watched ISKCON-Bangalore's Sri Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations online on Thursday, as the temple was closed to the public due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The festivities were streamed live on its official website and social media platforms, ISKCON-Bangalore said.
