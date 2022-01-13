COVID: India Reports 2.47 Lakh New Cases, 380 Deaths; PM To Meet With CMS Today

Image used for representational purposes.
Amid the surge in the daily COVID-19 tally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on COVID-19 with chief ministers of all the states at 4:30 pm on Thursday, 13 January, via video conference.
Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 2,47,417 new cases, 84,825 recoveries and 380 deaths.
The total active case tally has reached 11,17,531, while the daily positivity rate has risen to 13.11 percent.
Omicron case tally at 5,488.
30 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who were deployed on election duty in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar Assembly constituency, have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined, Kotdwar Circle Officer told news agency ANI.
Amid an increase in COVID cases, Pune district administration has issued an order to restart Shivaneri Jumbo Covid Care Centre and Avsari Covid Care Centre from Thursday.
Seven players have been withdrawn from the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19, Badminton World Federation informed on Thursday.
Maharashtra Police has lost 265 of its personnel to COVID-19 so far, with the highest number of deaths being in Mumbai Police, at 126.
Currently, there are 2,145 active cases of COVID-19 in the state police.
NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul stated on Wednesday, "Omicron is not a common cold, it's our responsibility to slow it down. Let's mask up and get vaccinated, whoever is due. It's a fact they (vaccines) are helpful to an extent. Vaccination is a critical pillar of our COVID response."
Karnataka former chief minister and Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said in a tweet late Wednesday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
