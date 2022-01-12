COVID: India Reports 1.94 Lakh New Cases & 442 Deaths; Positivity at 11.05%

Amid a surge in the daily COVID-19 tally, India on Wednesday, 12 January, reported 1,94,720 new cases, 60,405 recoveries, and 442 deaths.
(Photo: iStock)
Late on Tuesday night, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had tested positive for the virus. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda had tested positive for COVID.
On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also tested positive.
The total active case tally has reached 9,55,319, while the daily positivity rate has risen to 11.05 percent on Wednesday.
Omicron case tally at 4,868.
Delhi reported 21,259 cases, while Mumbai recorded 11,647 cases on Tuesday.
Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital told ANI, "Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia".
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to chief secretaries of all states/UTs for taking immediate measures to ensure optimal availability of medical oxygen at health facilities.
In his letter, Bhushan stated that states/UTs should have buffer stock of medical oxygen sufficient for at least 48 hours at health facilities providing in-patient care.
He further asked states/UTs to ensure proper functioning of PSA plants and availability of sufficient oxygen concentrators.
As many as 112 students of IIT-Hyderabad have tested positive for COVID-19. The campus has been placed under lockdown.
Compared to Tuesday, the total number of new COVID cases is up by 26,657 (15.8%) on Wednesday.
Nearly 120 districts in the country have reported a weekly positivity rate of 10 percent or more, as per government data.
President of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, Dr Avinash Dahiphale, informed news agency ANI that at least 481 resident doctors have tested positive for the virus in Maharashtra so far.
The Arunachal Pradesh government imposed a night curfew on Wednesday, from 9 pm to 5 am. Additionally, all government and private offices have been shut till 31 January.
There are over 4,200 active COVID cases among the seven Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMFs) in the country.
The CISF, which handles airport security across the country, has over 1,500 active cases, while the CRPF has over 1,100 personnel infected with COVID.
